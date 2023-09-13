'I'm going to miss you a lot' - PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe bids emotional farewell to Marco Verratti as midfielder completes move to Al-Arabi in Qatar

PSG and French superstar, Kylian Mbappe wrote an emotional farewell message for teammate Marco Verratti who has joined Al-Arabi this summer.

Verratti joins Al-Arabi

Mbappe pens emotional farewell message

Verratti leaves PSG after a decade

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old forward wrote a heartfelt message on his social media for the departing Italian midfielder after the duo shared the dressing room for six seasons at Paris Saint-Germain.

WHAT THEY SAID: "An exceptional player and person. It has been an immense pleasure to be by your side all these years. Your time here will never be forgotten or overlooked. One of the best players I have ever seen. Thank you my friend, I am going to miss you a lot," Mbappe wrote on his Instagram stories.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Verratti leaves PSG after more than a decade, having joined the club in 2012. The 30-year-old made 276 league appearances for the Parisian side and scored seven goals. He won the Ligue 1 title nine times at PSG and reached a UCL final with the club.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Luis Enrique's side is set to face Nice next in the league on 15th September.