The PSG duo linked up to get the season off to a flying start

PSG kicked off their Ligue 1 season in brilliant fashion, scoring three goals in the opening 40 minutes away at Clermont Foot. Lionel Messi and Neymar threw it back a few years and linked up brilliantly to score the opening goal of the season just nine minutes into the new season.

Achraf Hakimi then finished off a lightning quick counter attack before Marquinhos nodded home at the back post to make it the perfect first half with Neymar grabbing the assists for both of these goals.

The same duo that made the first did it again, this time Neymar being the provider and Messi finishing what was a relatively simple goal in the end.

Watch: Messi and Neymar link up for the first goal