PSG exploring loan move for Chelsea flop Bakayoko

The Frenchman has previously indicated a wish to play for his hometown club, who are mulling over a temporary move for the 24-year-old

are weighing up a year-long loan move with a possible purchase option for midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The 24-year-old, whose move to the Blues in 2017 saw him become the club's then-second most expensive signing in their history, struggled to justify his price tag at Stamford Bridge and spent last season on loan with Milan in .

The former international's poor form continued initially after his move to but he subsequently improved during the season, though he did not secure a permanent transfer to San Siro.

Having been initially sent out under Maurizio Sarri, it is not known whether Bakayoko figures in new manager Frank Lampard's plans, but he has now been linked with a return to his home country with the champions, at least on an interim basis, with sources confirming to Goal that PSG are interested in landing him on a year-long deal.

Bakayoko previously stressed that he intended to return to Chelsea following the end of his loan tenure in Italy but admitted that he would love to play for his hometown club.

“Yes, for sure, one day I would like to play in Paris," he told L'Equipe. "I cannot lie about it. It’s big for me and my loved ones. We are real Parisians.

"I will go back to Chelsea. I still have a three-year contract. I have no choice. I don't know what will happen after that but I have to go back to Chelsea. It is the only thing I know."

Starting his career with , Bakayoko subsequently transferred to , where he made his name in an excellent 2016-17 campaign, helping the club to the Ligue 1 title while being named in the team of the year.

Bakayoko featured in the second half for the Blues on Saturday in their pre-season win against Bohemians in Dublin, and is expected to be a member of the party that travels to in the next few days for games against Kawasaki Frontale and .

Chelsea then round out their preparations with games against Reading, Red Bull Salzburg and ahead of an opening day trip to in the Premier League.