Another new striker for PSG? Ligue 1 giants zoning in Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani after tying up Goncalo Ramos deal

Paris Saint-Germain could be set to sign another striker, as they zero in on Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani after signing Goncalo Ramos.

PSG prepare bid for Kolo Muani

Frankfurt want €100m

Goncalo Ramos already signed

WHAT HAPPENED? The French giants have already lost Lionel Messi, continue to freeze out Kylian Mbappe, and have told Neymar is he no longer needed. With that in mind, Luis Enrique and sporting director Luis Campos are rebuilding the attack.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ramos has already been signed from Benfica, and now a report from Germany states PSG are targeting Frankfurt's Kolo Muani.

AND WHAT'S MORE: According to Sky Germany, Frankfurt reportedly want €100 million (£86m/$109m) for the striker, although personal terms have already been agreed.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The French behemoths could look a very different side by the end of the transfer window. Potentially, none of Messi, Neymar or Mbappe could be in the team, something that was unfathomable just a few months ago.