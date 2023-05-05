‘Bitter people who have never won anything’ - PSG fans slammed for treatment of Lionel Messi as Argentina star told ‘his bags should already be packed’

Argentine coach Antonio Mohamed slammed the Paris Saint Germain fans for their treatment of Lionel Messi.

Frustrated supporters abused Messi

Called him a "son of a b*tch"

Antonio blasts PSG fans for harsh treatment

WHAT HAPPENED? A section of PSG fans, known as the SG Ultras, hurled abuse towards Messi with “Messi, son of a b*tch” chants aimed at him. This has reportedly led to PSG increasing their security in front of their training centre and the forward's house. Mohamed, former coach of Celta de Vigo and current technical director of Club Universidad Nacional de Mexico, has been enraged by the reaction and called it a total lack of respect towards the Argentine.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It is a lack of respect for football that they are going to bitch. These bitter people who never won anything are not going to win even if they buy the Eiffel Tower and put it in front of the goal. It is a total lack of respect," stated Mohamed in the newspaper 'Ole'. "First to the person, to the family, to the children. And to film that and take it out publicly too. It's disrespectful. Outrageous. Besides, they don't even have the taste to b*tch, did you see? It looks like everything is organized and poorly organized."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi remains suspended for two weeks for his unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia and it is also certain that the 35-year-old will not be extending his contract as he heads towards free agency in the summer. Antonio hopes that his bags 'must already be packed' and wants him to join a club where he will be happy.

"It goes without saying that I am totally against this situation and what Leo has to do, I already think he should be doing it, with his little ones and his wife, packing," he added.

"The bags must already be packed. Let fate choose where he can be happy. Nothing more. I think that's the best for him and for football. Which is what we all want, to see him happy on a pitch.

"He doesn't look happy in Paris and he does look happy in the National Team. It would be good for him to find a place to play football where he can be happy every Sunday and also when he is called up to the National Team, he continues to be happy."

WHAT NEXT? Messi looks set to miss the next two PSG games, against Troyes and Ajaccio, but should be in line to return for the fixture against Auxerre on May 21.