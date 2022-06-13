‘Power of Suarez and intelligence of Cavani’ – Liverpool new boy Nunez given big billing by former coach

The highly-rated Uruguayan forward is heading to Anfield in a big-money summer transfer and has been likened to two illustrious countrymen

Liverpool have a £64 million ($79m) deal in place for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, with the Reds informed by the Uruguayan’s former coach they are acquiring a Luis Suarez-Edinson Cavani hybrid in the 22-year-old.

The Reds have fended off rival interest in the South American from arch-rivals Manchester United as questions continue to be asked of how long Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will be around at Anfield as they enter the final 12 months of their contracts.

Now the man who handed a hot prospect his senior debut at Penarol is suggesting another Uruguayan sensation can emulate the efforts of illustrious countrymen.

What are Liverpool getting in Nunez?

Leonardo Ramos, who handed Nunez his bow at 18 years of age, told La Pagina of a frontman following in Suarez’s footsteps in linking up with Liverpool: “He has a similar style to Cavani, but it seems to me that Darwin is faster and more powerful.

“He is much more explosive and apart from that explosiveness he obviously showed incredible goal scoring ability. He has two parts, he is half and half between Suarez and Cavani.

“He has the power that Suarez had to go for it all, to go to the clash and fight with the rival. He also has the part of Cavani, of being a much more athletic player, more physical, more intelligent.

“I think he is a combination of those two things.”

The way Darwin Nunez had Liverpool dancing 🕺 pic.twitter.com/QTNlTm3Wla — GOAL (@goal) April 14, 2022

What is Liverpool’s deal for Nunez worth?

The deal Liverpool have put in place for Nunez could be worth as much as £85 million ($104m), with various add-ons included.

They are investing in his potential on a long-term basis, with it expected that a six-year contract will be signed on Merseyside.

Article continues below

Suarez made his own move to Liverpool in January 2011 and went on to register 82 goals for the Reds in 133 appearances.

He carried Liverpool agonisingly close to the Premier League title in 2013-14 – his final season at the club before heading off to Barcelona – with the prestigious PFA Player of the Year award also secured.

Further reading