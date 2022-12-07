Portugal World Cup star Joao Felix aims thinly-veiled dig at Atletico boss Simeone: 'When conditions are favourable, things go better'

Joao Felix aimed a veiled dig at Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone after his latest stellar display for Portugal at the 2022 World Cup.

Portugal brushed aside Switzerland 6-1

Felix played a key role in the win

Appears to question Simeone's Atletico tactics

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder played a crucial role in his team's 6-1 thumping of Switzerland in the last 16 with two assists on Tuesday evening. Felix was in the thick of things and played between the lines so that he could provide the creative spark in the attacking third. After an impressive display on the pitch, he appeared to subtly criticise Simeone's tactics at Atletico, with it reported that he is not on the best terms with his club manager.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The way you play here and at the club are different," Felix said to Portuguese channel Sport TV. "When the conditions are favourable, things go better."

He added on Portugal's latest win: "The preparation was the same as the other games. We saw what was best and worst and played because of that, not losing our identity. We played a great game, perhaps the best so far. We are focused and believe completely in us. I hope it's been shown that we have a great team, we know what we want. We have the support of everyone, and won't be held back.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Felix reportedly wants to leave Atletico sooner rather than later, and the club is willing to accept an offer if their valuation of the player is matched. Atletico CEO Gil Marin also accepted that it is best for both parties to part ways as the relationship with Simeone is broken. The 23-year-old has only scored three league goals this season for Atletico.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR FELIX? The playmaker will be in action on Saturday in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup when Portugal face Morocco.