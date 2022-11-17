Ex-PSG & Spurs boss Pochettino admits he would be 'open' to England job

Former Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has said he would be ''open'' to becoming England manager in the future.

Pochettino sacked by PSG in July 2022

Previously managed Spurs and Southampton

Admitted England job holds appeal

WHAT HAPPENED? In an interview given to The Athletic, Pochettino listed his favourites for the 2022 World Cup, which kicks off in Qatar on Sunday. He named England in that group, alongside Argentina, France and Brazil, and showered Gareth Southgate's squad with praise, before admitting he would be open to one day becoming Three Lions boss.

WHAT THEY SAID: ''Their mentality, they are so brave, they are so offensive, they go to provoke the opponent and try to dominate,'' Pochettino said when pressed on why he considers England among the contenders for the trophy. “They don’t care about the team that is in front (of them). They try to deliver their job. I like how they approach the game, and they have very good players.''

The Argentine added on potentially occupying Southgate's role one day: "Of course, my relationship with England has always been very good. We have a very good relationship with the academies, trying to develop young players for the national team. I feel so comfortable here. You never know what happens. I am open to everything.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pochettino, who managed Tottenham and Southampton earlier in his career, has been out of work since his sacking from PSG in July 2022, despite being linked with openings at Chelsea and Aston Villa this season. He has since reflected on his time in the French capital, admitting "there was too much greatness" in his side for them to achieve their much-coveted European success.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? While Pochettino watches on, Southgate will lead England out in Qatar looking to better their semi-final finish in 2018. The Three Lions' campaign kicks off against Iran on Monday.