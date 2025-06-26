‘Play Fortnite & watch Netflix’ - How Alisha Lehmann spends her free time as Juventus star responds to social media accusations

Alisha Lehmann has revealed that she spends her spare time playing Fortnite and watching Netflix, not dreaming up content for social media.

The Switzerland international has become one of the most recognisable figures in the women’s game. That is partly due to her online presence, with the 26-year-old boasting 16.7 million followers on Instagram.

She has been accused at times of placing greater emphasis on promotion of her personal brand than club football, which is currently being played at Juventus, but Lehmann has always denied that is the case.

Responding to more questions of her off-field lifestyle, Lehmann told Blick: “No one would believe it, but I have one of the lowest screen times on the team. With the national team, I'm on my phone a little more than usual because we always have free time in between. In Turin or with my family in Bern, I almost never need my phone. Sometimes I don't even know where it is. I'm 26, so I can't sit on my phone all day. I want to see life and experience things with my friends and family.”

She added on her social media activity: “I quickly take a picture and then post it. It takes two seconds, just like everyone else. I don't know why everyone always thinks I have such a stressful life! I sleep for what feels like three hours every afternoon, then get up, make myself a snack, and play Fortnite or watch Netflix.”

Lehmann went on to say of the criticism that she attracts from trolls that are eager pick holes in her professional and personal lives: “I wouldn't say it bothers me. Everyone can say and think whatever they want. We only show a glimpse of our lives on social media. People don't see what else I do all day. I have good people around me and I'm happy in life. That's why I focus on other things and don't even read such comments anymore.”

Lehmann, who savoured Serie A title glory with Juve during her debut campaign in Italy, is currently readying herself for international duty with Switzerland at a home European Championship.