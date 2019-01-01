Perisic absent from Inter squad amid Bayern Munich links

The 30-year-old Croatia international is thought to be Niko Kovac's main target out wide with Leroy Sane set to miss most of the season through injury

Ivan Perisic has not travelled as part of the squad to face in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, amid rumours linking him with a move to .

The champions have been looking to add a left winger to their squad throughout the summer following the departure of long-term servant Franck Ribery.

That player had looked set to be Manchester City’s Leroy Sane but following the news that the Germany international is set to be sidelined for up to seven months with knee ligament damage, Bayern are thought to have turned to Perisic.

According to Sportmediaset, there is an agreement in place between Bayern and Inter for an initial loan with an option to buy.

While the transfer window in closed on Thursday, Bayern have until September 2 to complete their summer business. Inter, meanwhile, have a deadline of August 23 should they want to bring in a replacement for Perisic.

In the meantime, Inter will be focusing on the trip to Mestalla as their pre-season preparations ramp up ahead of the new campaign.

They welcome newly promoted Lecce to San Siro on August 26 before travelling to for their first away fixture of the new season.

They then host before the first Milan derby of 2019-20 on September 21.

Whether they will go into these fixtures with Perisic still part of the squad or in Bavaria remains to be seen.

Turning 31 this season, Perisic has experience in the Bundesliga and would represent something of a quick-fix solution.

He spent a season and a half at Bayern’s title rivals before a further two-and-a-half yar stint at , scoring 27 goals in 112 league appearances during his previous time in .

After joining Inter midway through the 2015-16 season, he has established himself as a key player but new head coach Antonio Conte will be looking to build his team around new talisman Romelu Lukaku.

With wingers Valentino Lazaro and Matteo Politano already brought in this summer for close to a combined £40 million ($48m), Conte may feel he already has a ready replacement for Perisic.