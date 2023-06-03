WATCH: Pep Guardiola in tears after Manchester City beat Manchester United in FA Cup final to complete double

The Manchester City boss was emotional after guiding the club to their second major title this season.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City beat cross-city rivals Manchester United 2-1 in the final of the FA Cup, their first trophy since the 2018-19 season and their second under Pep Guardiola.

The Spaniard could not hide his emotions as he cried tears of happiness after a nail-biting contest resulted in his side lifting the second major trophy this season following their Premier League win.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester City began the game in typical City fashion, going out all guns blazing right from the word go. Ilkay Gundogan's piledriver in the first minute broke the deadlock as the Cityzens continued to impose themselves on Erik ten Hag's troops.

It wasn't all easy for City, though, as United found their mojo and started to have more control, which resulted in a penalty for the Red Devils. Bruno Fernandes coolly converted from the spot as the two teams headed into the break with the scores level. However, Gundogan doubled his money with another volley to give his team the lead, which was enough for the win.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? The quest for City's first treble - and first Champions League -continues as they will take on Inter Milan in the final of Europe's premier club competition next Sunday, June 10, in Istanbul.