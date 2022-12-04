Pele reassures fans of health with social media post from hospital

Brazil icon Pele updated fans worried about his with a post Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo.

Pele has been undergoing chemotherapy for bowel cancer since last September, and there were dire local media reports on his condition earlier Saturday.

"My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive," Pele wrote on Instagram. I'm strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received.

"I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too!

"Thank you so much for everything."

