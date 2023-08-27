'I'm hungry' - Paul Pogba determined to deliver trophies at Juventus and 'get back on top' after injury nightmare

Paul Pogba has expressed his desire to help Juventus win trophies after putting his injury nightmare behind him.

Pogba 'hungry' for titles

Has regained match fitness after prolonged injury

Wants to ''get back on top'

WHAT HAPPENED? Pogba came off the bench for his first appearance of the 2023-24 campaign on Sunday as Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw by Bologna at the Allianz Stadium. The Frenchman is now determined to get back to his best so he can help the Italian giants win some silverware, having missed the majority of last season through injury.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to DAZN, Pogba said after the game: "True Pogba? Only playing minutes are missing. I'm fine physically and I want to get back on top. How much does Paul want from Juventus? I'm hungry, like in my early days here. I'm only thirty. I want to give these fans trophies and the desire to come here to the stadium."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The France international has appeared in only 11 matches for the Bianconeri since joining them as a free agent in 2022 after leaving Manchester United. A serious knee problem kept him out of action for a prolonged period and even forced him to go under the knife. He missed the team's entire pre-season in the U.S. this year.

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? After a closely fought 1-1 draw against Bologna on Sunday, Juventus will next face Empoli in a Serie A clash on September 3, and Pogba will hope to be handed a start by head coach Massimiliano Allegri.