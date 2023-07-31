Pain for Spain! Ruthless Japan expose flaws in La Roja ranks as Hinata Miyazawa steals spotlight from Alexia Putellas & Co in stunning 4-0 win

Much-fancied Spain were brought crashing back down to earth at the 2023 Women’s World Cup as they suffered a shock 4-0 defeat to ruthless Japan.

Group C comes to a close

Japanese through as table-toppers

Spain make do with runners-up spot

TELL ME MORE:

La Roja headed into the game on a run of eight successive wins and with clean sheets collected in their opening two Group C fixtures. They once again dominated possession against the Japanese, but saw flaws in their ranks exposed – particularly when it comes to a lack of pace at the back.

Japan took the lead in the 12th minute with a clinical display of counter-attacking that would become a running theme. Angel City FC star Jun Endo curled over a cross from the left that picked out a perfectly-timed run from Hinata Miyazawa, and she made no mistake with a composed finish.

Said lead was doubled just before the half-hour mark as Riko Ueki saw her strike from inside the penalty area deflected up and over the helpless Maria Isabel Rodriguez.

Miyazawa grabbed her second of the game five minutes before half-time following some sloppy play by the Spanish which allowed Japan to surge forward once more and sweep home with another strike that took a deflection on its way in.

The humiliation for Spain - who conceded four for the first time in 11 years - was completed in the 82nd minute when Mina Tanaka scored the pick of the Japanese goals as she cut in from the right and whipped a stunning strike into the top corner.

THE MVP: Japan knew that they were going to have to make the most of limited opportunities, as they allowed their opponents to see plenty of the ball, and they hit the back of the net with their first three efforts on target. Miyazawa converted two of those, with the 23-year-old midfielder causing all kinds of problems with her buccaneering runs from deep. Her first of the game was a clinical finish with defenders and an onrushing goalkeeper closing in, while her second showcased quick feet before picking out the corner of the net.

THE BIG LOSER: Spain coach Jorge Vilda has made plenty of headlines over the course of the last 18 months, with prominent members of his squad rebelling against his ongoing presence at one stage. Order appeared to have been restored early on at this summer’s World Cup, but Vilda has questions to answer once more. Spain may boast experience and talent in abundance – with Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas forming part of their Barcelona-dominated side – but they can be troubled by pace and struggle to break down stubborn opponents that sit deep and deny space to the likes of Jennifer Hermoso up top.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Japan now progress to the knockout stages as winners of Group C, with Spain making their way to the last 16 as runners-up. A meeting with Norway is next up for the Japanese, on August 5, while La Roja must now overcome Switzerland to keep their bid for ultimate glory on track.

MATCH RATING: ⭐⭐⭐