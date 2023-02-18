Osasuna vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Osasuna against Real Madrid on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Real Madrid will take on Osasuna in a La Liga encounter on Saturday at the Estadio El Sadar.

The hosts have not won any of their last 15 games against Real Madrid in La Liga (D5 L10), their longest winless run against them in the competition.

Moreover, coach Carlo Ancelotti has not lost against Osasuna in all competitions with Real Madrid (P7 W4 D3) which should further boost their morale ahead of the trip. Los Blancos trail league leaders Barcelona by eight points and will be eager to close down the gap with a win.

Meanwhile, Osasuna are winless in their last four league outings and find themselves in the ninth spot with 30 points from 21 matches.

However, they have a potent weapon in Kike Garcia, who has scored in two of his last three home games in the league against Real Madrid and will be looking to find the net again.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid: Date & kick-off time

Game: Osasuna vs Real Madrid Date: February 18, 2023 Kick-off: 8:00 pm GMT / 3:00 pm ET / 1:30 am IST (February 19) Venue: Estadio El Sadar

How to watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be watched live on ESPN Deportes and live-streamed on ESPN+.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be telecast on Viaplay Sports 2 and it can be streamed via LaLiga TV and Viaplay UK.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18, with steaming available on Jio Cinema.

Country TV channel Live stream US ESPN Deportes ESPN+ UK Viaplay Sports 2 La Liga TV, Via Play UK India Sports 18 -1 SD/HD Jio Cinema

Check out GOAL's Football on UK TV guide Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Osasuna squad & team news Osasuna will welcome back Abde Ezzalzouli following a suspension and should start in a front three. However, Ezequiel Avila and Juan Cruz are out with suspensions of their own. Meanwhile, Aimar Oroz, Ruben Pena and Nacho Vidal remain injured. Osasuna possible XI: Fernandez; Moncayola, Hernandez, U Garcia, Sanchez; Ibanez, Torro, M Gomez; Ezzalzouli, Budimir, K Garcia Position Players Goalkeepers Herrera, Fernandez. Defenders D Garcia, U Garcia, Hernandez, Sanchez. Midfielders Torro, Moncayola, Brasanac, Ibanez, M Gomez. Forwards R Garcia, Barja, Budimir, K Garcia, Ezzalzouli. Real Madrid squad & team news

Real Madrid will be without Ferland Mendy, Karim Benzema, Mariano Diaz, and Toni Kroos. The rest of the squad is fit for selection.

"Benzema won't play tomorrow. He's fatigued. We want him to be ready for Liverpool," Carlo Ancelotti informed.

The manager also revealed that Luka Modric and Rodrygo will start.

Real Madrid Possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Modric, Tchouameni, Ceballos; Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius