On the move? Manchester United name price for Anthony Elanga as Everton begin talks with winger

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old Swedish international was previously close to joining Everton in a loan deal during the January transfer window, but the move was blocked by Manchester United on deadline day. However, things have changed in the summer and according to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils have put him up for sale with a £10m price tag after the player struggled for minutes under Erik ten Hag.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The appointment of Sean Dyche as Everton manager shortly before the winter transfer deadline has kept their interest in recruiting Elanga alive. Elanaga has made 55 appearances for United so far since his debut in 2021 and has scored four goals with the last strike coming back in February 2022. He has started just once in 2023, during a League Cup fixture against Charlton, and failed to make the matchday squad in 10 of the last 13 Premier League games.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Nonetheless, Everton have a rich history of signing players from Manchester United, and their interest in Elanga aligns with the trend. A string of footballers including prominent names like Tim Howard, Phil Neville, Louis Saha have made the journey to Merseyside from Manchester. United legend Wayne Rooney moved the other way in 2017, and most recently Donny van de Beek left the Red Devils for a loan spell at Everton in 2022.

WHAT NEXT? A host of other clubs like Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, and PSV had earlier enquired about Elanga in January. However, there was no nothing concrete and the talks fell through. It remains to be seen if the Swedish winger will get a move in the summer as he seeks more playing opportunities.