Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Nottingham Forest will be looking to bounce back from their Carabao Cup disappointment when they return to Premier League action against Leeds United at City Ground on Sunday.
Forest lost 5-0 against Manchester United in a two-legged Carabao Cup semifinal and were knocked out of the competition. In the Premier League, though, they are unbeaten in their last four matches which include a win against Leicester City and a draw against Chelsea.
Meanwhile, Leeds are yet to win a game in the league since the season resumed after the 2022 World Cup. They are currently placed 17th on the league table, tied on points (18) with Everton who are in the relegation zone.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United date & kick-off time
Game:
Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United
Date:
February 5, 2023
Kick-off:
9am ET, 2pm GMT, 7:30pm IST
Venue:
City Ground
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the game can be watched on USA Network and streamed live on FuboTV.
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will broadcast the game in the United Kingdom (UK) with live streaming on Sky Go and NOW TV.
In India, the Star Sports Network has the Premier League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
USA Network, Universo
UK
India
Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD
Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV
Nottingham Forest team news & squad
Morgan Gibbs-White, Taiwo Awoniyi, Cheikhou Kouyate and Moussa Niakhate remain unavailable for selection while Ryan Yates, Chris Wood and Jack Colback are doubtful for the clash against Leeds.
New signing Keylor Navas, who joined them from Paris Saint-Germain, is likely to make his debut in the Premier League today.
Nottingham Forest possible XI: Navas; Aurier, Worrall, Boly, Lodi; Danilo, Freuler, Mangala; Scarpa; Johnson, Surridge
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Henderson, Smith, Hennessey, Kanuric, Navas
Defenders
Biancone, Cook, Worrall, Williams, Toffolo, Aurier, McKenna, Richards, Bade, Boly, Lodi dos Santos, Felipe
Midfielders
Mangala, Lingard, O'Brien, Ribeiro Dias, Freuler, Scarpa, Danilo, Shelvey
Forwards
Surridge, Johnson, Dennis
Leeds United team news & squad
Jesse Marsch will miss Rodrigo, Adam Forshaw, Crysencio Summerville and Stuart Dallas due to injuries while Robin Koch is suspended after he picked up five yellow cards.
Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Ayling, Wober, Struijk, Firpo; Adams, Roca; Aaronson, Gnonto, Harrison; Bamford
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Meslier, Klaesson, Robels
Defenders
Ayling, Firpo, Cooper, Struijk, Kristensen, Wober, Monteiro
Midfielders
Aaronson, Roca, Harrison, Adams, Gyabi, McKennie
Forwards
Bamford, Moreno, Greenwood, Rutter