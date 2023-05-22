'They are not isolated cases' - Vinicius Jr shares video 'proof' of the racism he's experienced in La Liga this season as he laments lack of action

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has posted video evidence of the racist abuse he has been subjected to by opposition fans in La Liga this season.

The winger was targeted on Sunday as Valencia fans made racist chants towards him. The game was stopped temporarily after Vinicius made the referee aware of the slurs and he was eventually sent off after a clash with Valencia's Hugo Duro in the final minutes of the game.

It is just the latest incident in which the 22-year-old has been the subject of racist taunts during a La Liga match and he took to social media after the game to call on authorities to tackle the issue.

Vinicius followed up on Monday by posting a video on social media to support his argument that there are large sections of supporters behind the attacks on him, refuting claims that only individuals or even small groups have been the culprits.

The footage shows groups of opposition fans calling him a monkey and telling him to 'go and die' among other racist abuse.

"Every game away from home is an unpleasant surprise. And there were many this season. Death wishes, hanged doll, many criminal screams... All recorded," Vinicius wrote alongside the video.

"But the speech always falls on 'isolated cases', 'a fan'. No, these are not isolated cases. They are continuous episodes spread across several cities in Spain (and even in a television program).

"The evidence is there in the video. Now I ask: how many of these racists had names and photos exposed on websites? I answer to make it easier: zero. None had to tell a sad story or make those fake public apologies.

"What is missing to criminalise these people? And punish clubs sportingly? Why don't sponsors charge La Liga? Don't television channels bother to broadcast this barbarity every weekend? The problem is very serious and communications no longer work.

"Not blaming me to justify criminal acts either.

"You are not football, you are inhuman."

There was a significant fallout after the weekend's controversy, as La Liga president Javier Tebas hit out at the Brazil international, telling him: "Before criticising and insulting La Liga, you need to inform yourself properly, Vinicius."

The attacker doubled down, saying to Tebas: "Omitting yourself only makes you equal to racists. I am not your friend to talk to about racism. I want action and punishment. Hashtag does not move me."

The rest of the football world has stood behind Vinicius in the face of the attacks directed at him, with the likes of Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, compatriot Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe lending their support.