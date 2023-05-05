‘No way!’ - Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis insists he WON’T sell Victor Osimhen this summer despite Man Utd & Chelsea interest

Napoli will not sell star striker Victor Osimhen this summer, president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared.

  • Osimhen linked to Man Utd & Bayern
  • Striker has 22 Serie A goals
  • Napoli president says he won't be sold

WHAT HAPPENED? Osimhen has been linked with a move away from Italy amid his 22-goal heroics that helped fire Napoli to the Serie A title this season. It has been reported that Napoli are willing to sell him for around €150 million (£131m/$165m), but De Laurentiis insists he is not for sale.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked if Osimhen will move on this summer, De Laurentiis told Rai Sport show 'Cinque Minuti': "I will not sell Victor Osimhen this summer - no way!"

He also confirmed that the club are waiting on coach Luciano Spalletti to agree to a contract extension, adding: "He's a legend I've been chasing for at least ten years. I finally brought him to Naples after the Covid crisis and I hope to open a cycle with him, because he is a great leader. I exercised the clause for the renewal of the contract, now it's up to him to say the word... Luciano declared that he fell in love [with Naples], here he has become a hero and it is right that he enjoys it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United have been credited with interest in the Nigeria star, but it has been reported that Osimhen, 24, would rather join Bayern Munich.

WHAT NEXT? Napoli will play their first game as Serie A champions on Sunday when they take on Fiorentina at home.

