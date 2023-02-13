'I no longer want to hide myself' - Czech Republic and Sparta Prague star Jakub Jankto comes out as gay

Czech Republic international midfielder Jakub Jankto has come out as gay, with the 27-year-old saying: “I no longer want to hide myself.”

Czech star back in his homeland on loan

Contracted to Getafe

Helping to break down barriers

WHAT HAPPENED? Jankto, who has earned 45 caps for his country, currently plays his club football on loan at Sparta Prague, but he is contracted to Spanish outfit Getafe. Having been a star on the pitch, he is now helping to break down barriers off it by making a public announcement on his sexuality.

WHAT THEY SAID: Jankto has said: “Like everybody else, I have my strengths, I have my weaknesses. I have been doing it the best I can for years. Like everybody else, I also want to live my life in freedom, without fears, without prejudice, without violence, only love. I am homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sparta are among those to have supported a brave revelation from one of their players, with the Czech outfit saying: “Jakub Jankto spoke openly about his sexual orientation with the club's management, coach and team-mates some time ago. Everything else concerns his personal life. No further comments. No more questions. You have our support. Live your life, Jacob. Nothing else matters.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: Jankto has become the first La Liga player to come out as homosexual, and follows in the footsteps of Adelaide United star Josh Cavallo and Blackpool youth striker Jake Daniels as one of the few openly gay players in the men's game.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Jankto started out in the youth system at Sparta before linking up with Serie A side Udinese. He has also represented Ascoli and Sampdoria in Italian football, while scoring four goals at senior international level.