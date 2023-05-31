'I had no chance' - Jose Mourinho takes another swipe at Tottenham ahead of Roma's Europa League final clash with Sevilla

Jose Mourinho has taken another sly dig at Tottenham as he prepares his Roma side for a Europa League final date against Sevilla.

Mourinho preparing for second straight European final

Sacked by Spurs in 2021

Claims he "had no chance" to win League Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The outspoken Portuguese manager is readying himself for a second European final in as many years, aiming to win his sixth continental trophy as he continues the renaissance to his glittering career. However, Mourinho recently admitted that his low point as a manager came in north London, as he was sacked just days before a Carabao Cup final clash with Manchester City. It is a decision which he still bemoans to this day, as the veteran tactician took yet another swipe at Spurs.

WHAT THEY SAID: Looking ahead to Wednesday's final, Mourinho told reporters: "Playing a Europa League final has become almost normal for Sevilla; for Roma it’s extraordinary, unforgettable. Last season I had to explain to the players what a UEFA media day was. Now it’s the second time for them so it looks a bit more normal, but it’s not normal at all. I’m really happy: I came to Rome to help them grow and reach these special moments that define the history of a club. There are clubs that a final is just one more final; for Roma it is very special.”

Asked to explain his difference in success between Spurs and Roma, Mourinho replied: “Roma didn’t sack me before the [2022 Conference League] final in Tirana. At Tottenham they sacked me before the [2021 Carabao Cup] final at Wembley. Roma gave me the chance; at Tottenham I had no chance.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite falling to sixth in the league - which could have been lower, were it not for the reinstatement of Juventus' points deduction - Mourinho's ability to take Roma to successive European finals has certainly caught the eye. Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are two potential suitors as the Portuguese may have the opportunity to leave his current employers off the back of a European triumph - as he did with Porto in 2004 and Inter in 2010.

However, when asked about another potential departure, Mourinho replied frankly: "I have spoken to my two captains [Lorenzo Pellegrini and Gianluca Mancini]. I was objective with them. I don’t want them to say what has been said, that is between me and my team, but they are aware of my thoughts. I love Madrid, it’s a unique experience. I love the president so much and the head coach as well; you can imagine my relationship with the fans, the club. There is a big difference to Inter [in 2010]: I hadn’t signed a contract with Real Madrid, although it was done. This time I have had no contact with any club.”

WHAT NEXT? While Mourinho prepares to lead his Roma side out against six-time Europa League winners Sevilla, his former club Spurs are continuing their hunt for a sixth new manager since the Portuguese's departure in 2021 - having already been snubbed by the likes of Vincent Kompany and Arne Slot.