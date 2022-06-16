Nike reveal new Premier League match ball for 2022-23 season

We independently choose all products featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.

Nike has gone down memory lane to the maiden season of the Premier League for the design of next season's official match ball. Celebrating the Premier League's 30th anniversary, the ball uses the same graphic and colourway used back in 1992, merged with modern-day technology from the Nike Flight football range.

Article continues below

Nike Aerowsculpt technology with moulded grooves on the ball's outer skin means it will produce a truer and more consistent flight. The ball design features gold X graphics with navy and crimson red detailing outlines to make it pop from the white ball. Signature Premier League graphics wrap up the whole look in this revisitation of an old-school ball design.

Premier League 2022-23 official ball price and how to buy

You can buy the official match ball for the 2022-23 Premier League season from the Nike store for £125.00. It will be available from July 15.