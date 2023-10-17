Nicolo Fagioli hit with seven-month ban from football for betting on illegal platforms as Juventus lose another midfielder after Paul Pogba doping violation

Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli has been handed a seven-month ban from football for betting on illegal platforms.

The Italy international will not play again this season after the Turin prosecutor's office gave him a seven-month ban from football for placing bets on illegal platforms.

A 12-month suspension was handed down on Tuesday, although five months of that will be served through alternative means. Faglioli has also been fined €12,500 (£11,000/$13,000) and will also be required to attend therapy.

This suspension is a significant reduction of the punishment that is generally handed for violation of Article 24 of the Sporting Justice Code, which is three years, with the final verdict taken on the basis of plea bargaining by Fagioli's lawyers.

Article continues below

The primary reason for a reduced punishment is due to the player's complete cooperation with the judiciary and his eagerness to battle gambling addiction.

Nevertheless, the ban comes as a huge blow to Juventus as the Serie A giants lose another midfielder after Paul Pogba, who faces a lengthy suspension for testing positive for banned substances.

Massimiliano Allegri's side will next face AC Milan in a Serie A clash on Sunday.