Neymar unsure if he'll play in 2026 World Cup: 'I don't know if Brazil's next coach will like me!'

Neymar admitted that this winter's World Cup may well be his last for Brazil, as manager Tite had earlier revealed he would step down after Qatar.

Neymar represented Brazil at two previous tournaments

Unsure if he will play at 2026 World Cup

Coach Tite will step down after Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED? In a squad that raised a few eyebrows due to some of Tite's omissions, the inclusion of Neymar came as a surprise to no-one. The forward, who made his international debut at just 18, is set to lead Brazil out in yet another major tournament, although the 30-year-old revealed it could well be the last World Cup of his career.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'll play like it's the last," Neymar admitted to Globo. "I talk to my father, we always talk, to play each game as if it were the last because you don't know what will happen tomorrow.

"I can't guarantee that I'll play another [World] Cup. I honestly don't know. I'll play like it's the last. Maybe I'll play another one, maybe not. It depends. There's going to be a coaching change and I don't know if that coach will like me," he joked.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar forms part of an all-star Brazil attack that, despite the absence of Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, represents one of the tournament's most impressive front lines. As a result, the South American nation are one of the favourites to win the tournament in Qatar, which would be Neymar's first major international title. He will be out for redemption following narrow defeat to Argentina in the Copa America final last year.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Neymar is just two goals away from equalling Brazil's all-time top scorer Pele (77 goals).

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? Despite doubts over the 2026 edition of the tournament, Neymar will be focused on the task at hand this winter, which kicks off against Serbia on November 24.