Neymar: I want to stay at PSG and return to the Champions League final

The Brazilian has long been linked with a return to Barcelona, but has no intention of walking out on the French champions this summer

Neymar has expressed his desire to remain at , with it his ambition to return to the final as soon as possible.

PSG forked out a world record €222 million (£199m/$264m) fee to bring Neymar to Parc des Princes from in the summer of 2017.

The Brazilian emerged as one of the best players in the world at Camp Nou, but struggled to live up to that billing during his first two seasons in .

More teams

Injuries and disciplinary issues overshadowed his exploits on the pitch initially, and he tried to manufacture a return to Barca last summer after being banned for clashing with a supporter following PSG's loss to in the 2019 Coupe de France final.

However, Neymar's former employers ultimately decided against bringing the mercurial winger back to Catalonia, and he has since knuckled down to rediscover his best form in Paris.

Neymar scored 19 goals in 27 appearances in all competitions for PSG last term, and provided 12 assists as Thomas Tuchel's men secured a domestic quadruple and a place in the Champions League final.

The 28-year-old scored in both legs of a round of 16 victory over , before producing outstanding performances against and in the latter rounds, but ultimately failed to inspire the team to European glory.

Article continues below

Bayern Munich beat PSG 1-0 in the showpiece event thanks to a Kinglsey Coman header, with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria all guilty of missing clear chances which might have ended up altering the final outcome.

It had been suggested that Neymar might push for a transfer once again in the wake of the club's continental failure, but the international has now revealed that he plans to stick around and try to earn a place in the club's hall of fame.

"I am staying at PSG next season," Neymar said during an interview with PSG Le Mag. "I remain and with the ambition to return to the final of the Champions League, this time to win it. I like this idea of ​​doing everything to leave my name in the history books of my club."