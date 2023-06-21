'They been tryin' to keep me down' - Neymar shows off suave suit in Brazil amid Barcelona return links

Neymar posted a picture in a suave suit with a teasing caption to Paris Saint-Germain amid links of a return to Barcelona.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from Parc des Princes after an injury-laden season which forced him to remain on the sidelines since February. Neymar has also faced flak from PSG fans for his lack of contribution to the club's cause. His recent decision to attend the Monaco Grand Prix instead of joining the team's Ligue 1 title celebrations has further put him in trouble.

However, the forward seems to remain defiant as he put up a few carefree pictures dressed in a suave silver suit and captioned it, "They been tryin' to keep me down 🤷🏽‍♂️🤪 #casamentobiecris", which might be a subtle dig at the club hierarchy and the fans.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There have been reports in Spain which mention that Neymar is desperate to return to Camp Nou but it could be difficult to thrash out a deal given Barcelona's delicate financial position. Even Barcelona manager Xavi indicated that the forward is not in his plans.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United, Chelsea and Al-Hilal are all said to be interested in Neymar but talks have not advanced with PSG as of now. Meanwhile, it has also been suggested that Neymar might choose to stay at PSG if Luis Enrique becomes the new manager of the Parisiens.