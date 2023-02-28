One Newcastle fan prematurely celebrated his side 'winning' Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Manchester United with a tattoo, which they lost 2-0.

WHAT HAPPENED? Magpies supporter Kris Cook had the phrase: "Tel me ma me ma, NUFC Cup winners" permanently inked on his body before the game, alongside the date of the final 26/02/2023. In the end, though, Cook's artwork was in vain, as goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford were enough to deny a spirited Newcastle side their first major trophy since 1969.

Kris Cook/bbc.co.uk

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defeat hasn't dampened Cooks' spirits, however, as he told BBC Radio Newcastle that the tattoo would be here to stay - and not by changing the letter N to an M to read MUFC instead.

"I wouldn't have that on my leg [MUFC] - I would rather have one leg to be fair," he said. "[It was] dedication or stupidity really, I have always loved [Newcastle] but I didn't think I'd be walking around with that on my leg for the rest of my life. As long as they win something I don't care, so I can kind of get away with it a little bit. It will happen next year, or the year after."

He added: "I think my mam is still a little bit livid, my grandma, she went ballistic."

WHAT NEXT FOR NEWCASTLE? Having already been eliminated from the FA Cup, Eddie Howe's side will be focused on securing their first Champions League finish in over two decades this campaign. The Magpies travel to reigning champions Manchester City on Saturday.