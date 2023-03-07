Newcastle emerge as £30m transfer suitors for out-of-favour Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney

Newcastle United are reportedly set to emerge as transfer suitors for Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney in the summer.

Newcastle want Tierney

Ready to offer in excess of £30 million

Tierney's contract runs until 2026

WHAT HAPPENED? Tierney has fallen out of favour under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium this season, with Oleksandr Zinchenko serving as the Gunners' first-choice left-back following his summer move from Manchester City. It is now unclear whether Tierney remains in Arteta's long-term plans, and Newcastle are poised to capitalise on the uncertainty surrounding his future. The Magpies are now preparing to launch a transfer bid in excess of £30 million to sign the Scottish international when the summer transfer window opens, according to The Telegraph.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Newcastle are in need of a quality option in the left-back position and Eddie Howe, who is known to be a long-time admirer of Tierney, wants to sign the 25-year-old if Arsenal give him the green light to leave.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The defender joined the Gunners from Celtic in 2019 and then signed a contract extension in 2021. His current deal with the club expires in 2026, and Arsenal will expect a sizeable transfer fee from any potential suitors.

WHAT NEXT FOR TIERNEY? Tierney has played only 469 minutes for Arsenal in the Premier League so far this season. In search of more game time, he could be tempted to leave the club if an offer comes his way.