New deal on the way! Liverpool to lock-down fullback Kostas Tsimikas

Kostas Tsimikas Liverpool 2022
Liverpool are reportedly in talks with Kostas Tsimikas for an extension that will see the full-back stay until 2027.

  • Tsimikas in talks for a two-year extension
  • The current deal ends in 2025
  • Klopp views him as an integral figure

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Athletic, the left-back is on the verge of signing a new contract. The Greece international has given the green light to a two-year extension, ensuring his stay at Anfield until the summer of 2027. This extension comes as a recognition of Tsimikas's significant impact since his £11.75 million move from Olympiacos three years ago.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tsimikas was signed to provide competition to Andy Robertson. But soon he proved his mettle and boasts of having 61 appearances in various competitions for Liverpool. Notably, he played a crucial role by scoring the winning penalty in the 2022 FA Cup final shootout against Chelsea at Wembley.

While he has made only one substitute appearance this season, Tsimikas remains a highly valued member of Jurgen Klopp's squad. The manager is eager to retain his services, and negotiations for the new contract have progressed swiftly.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Kostas-Tsimikas(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Tsimikas will hope to have more minutes once games start coming thick and fast as the season progresses. Liverpool will soon start playing twice a week when their European and other cup commitments kick in after the international break.

