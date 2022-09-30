Napoli vs Torino: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The big guns from Naples return to domestic duty - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Serie A season continues this weekend, as Napoli welcome Torino to face them at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The two teams return to action following an international break that saw several of their stars in action.

With final auditions for the Qatar 2022 World Cup over however, it is time for both to set their sights back on their Scudetto campaigns - and both will be out to kick things off again with a win.

Napoli vs Torino date & kick-off time

Game: Napoli vs Torino Date: October 1, 2022 Kick-off: 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Napoli vs Torino on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on CBS Sports Network.

In the UK, there will be a stream through the BT Sport App, while fans in India can catch the match online through Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US CBS Sports Network fuboTV UK N/A BT Sport App India N/A Voot Select

Napoli squad & team news

Joint-top of the pile with Atalanta as they return from international action, Napoli look set to play their part in one of the more enthralling title races Serie A has seen in a long time.

Having been forced to withdraw from Italy duty, Matteo Politano is likely to remain on the sidelines for the hosts as they swing back into action.

Position Players Goalkeepers Meret, Sirigu, Idasiak, Marfella Defenders Rrahmani, Kim, Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera, Rui, Di Lorenzo, Zanoli Midfielders Anguissa, Lobotka, Demme, Ndombele, Zedadka, Zielinski, Elmas, Gaetano, Kvaratskhelia, Zerbin, Lozano, Politano Forwards Raspadori, Osimhen, Simeone

Torino squad and team news

Mid-table with fluctuating form, Torino are still stringing together enough wins that they shouldn't have to deal with too much trouble in a relegation battle down the line.

They could be without Mergim Vojvoda however, after he was forced to come home early from international duty with Kosovo thanks to a thigh problem.