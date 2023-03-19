Mohamed Kudus stated that he is currently focusing on Ajax's title race amid Manchester United transfer links.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ghanaian international midfielder has been tipped for a move to Old Trafford next summer as Erik ten Hag reportedly wants to reunite with the 22-year-old whom he previously coached at Ajax. But Kudus is completely focused on his current club's performance and does not want to think about his future.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to De Telegraaf, Kudus said: "I am very happy at Ajax at the moment, but I will be even happier if we win the double. Why wouldn't I want to renew? I play and develop well. Now it's about negotiation and valuation. When the time is right, we’ll see how it goes. But that will have to be conducted with my agent. I want to focus entirely on the title race.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kudus came close to joining Everton in the summer, only for the transfer to fall through. Reflecting on that, he added: "The fact that Ajax blocked a transfer to Everton last summer disappointed me. I thought it was time for a new chapter in my career because I wasn’t playing here.

"But the moment the transfer market closed, my full focus was back on Ajax. The only reason I wanted to leave before that was because of my reserve role. I eliminated that problem myself. Everton are not doing well in the Premier League, Ajax are in the title race and under John Heitinga, I am a permanent fixture. I have a strong faith in God and he has made the positive decision for me not to let the transfer go through."

WHAT NEXT? The player will be next seen in action on Sunday when John Heitinga's side face Feyenoord in an Eredivisie clash.