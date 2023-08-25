Mohammed Kudus replacement?! Ajax circle in on World Cup winner Thiago Almada from MLS side Atlanta United

Ajax are seeking MLS side Atlanta United's World Cup winner Thiago Almada as a replacement for Mohammed Kudus, who is set for a move abroad.

Ajax circling in on Almada

Argentine to replace Kudus

Informal talks, no bid

WHAT HAPPENED? Dutch giants Ajax have reached out to Atlanta United about the availability of the 22-year-old, The Athletic claims. The report says that Atlanta United would be seeking a league-record fee of $29 million (£23m) for the Argentine, which is north of the fee Newcastle paid Atlanta for Miguel Almiron in January 2019.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Almada has scored eight goals and added 10 assists across 22 matches for Atlanta this season. The Argentine was signed from Velez Sarsfield for a club-record fee of $16m in February 2022 and has since won the World Cup with Argentina, become an MLS All-Stat and the subject of European interest in both England and Italy on top of Ajax's informal talks.

Ajax may see him as the ideal candidate to replace Kudus, who is set to move to West Ham.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR AJAX?: The Dutch side will look to sign a quick replacement for the outgoing Kudus, who is bound for a transfer to Premier League side West Ham. In the meantime, though, Ajax will be preparing for their Europa League qualification match against Ludogorets on August 31.