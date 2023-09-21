Elite company! Mohamed Salah ties Thierry Henry for the most goals scored by an English club's player in European competition

Mohamed Salah has equalled Thierry Henry's goalscoring tally in major European competitions for an English club after his goal against LASK Linz.

Liverpool beat LASK in Europa League

Reds secure comeback 3-1 victory

Salah's goal makes a bit of history

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool came from behind to beat Austrian side 3-1 on Thursday night after Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and second-half substitute Salah cancelled out Florian Flecker's brilliant effort. The Egyptian international's strike in their Europa League opener meant the forward has scored 42 goals in major European competitions for Liverpool, drawing him level with Arsenal legend Henry.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While these are tremendous feats, they are both some way behind Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 105 goals in the Champions League for Real Madrid and has 140 goals on the European stage overall. Henry is eighth on the list with 50 and Salah is 14th on 44 - with the other two goals coming during his time at FC Basel.

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT FOR SALAH? Liverpool are next in action in the Premier League on Sunday and the Reds' next match in the Europa League is against Union Saint-Gilloise on October 5, where Salah has a chance to become the English club record-holder for goals in European competitions.