Mohamed Salah made Liverpool history on Sunday when he became the club's first player to score in six consecutive games against Manchester United.

Salah fired in off the bar to make it 4-0 for the Reds as they trounced United in the Premier League clash at Anfield.

It's the sixth game against United in which Salah has found the net and he went on to break Liverpool's Premier League goal record when he scored again to make it 6-0.

He now has 129 goals in the English top-flight, overtaking club legend Robbie Fowler's 128.

