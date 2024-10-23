MLS Cup Playoffs 2024: Schedule, results, format & how to watch on TV and online

The 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs series is here!
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami topped the Eastern Conference, while Los Angeles FC were the kings of the Western Conference table, but it's never so simple in the Playoffs. Indeed, with the likes of LA Galaxy, FC Cincinnati and last year's champions Columbus Crew also involved, there is sure to be plenty of excitement.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs series, including the schedule and how to watch matches live.
How to watch the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
Every game in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs is available to watch live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.
As well as live coverage of matches, highlights are also available through the MLS Season Pass and via the MLS YouTube channel.
What is the MLS Cup Playoffs 2024 format?
The 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs began on October 2022, 2024 and games will run until the MLS Cup final on December 7.
The Wildcard round is followed by Round One, Conference Semi-finals, Conference Finals and finally, the MLS Cup.
In the WIldcard round, two teams from each division play a one-off game to enter Round One. If the game is tied, penalties decide the winner.
In Round One, teams play a best-of-three system, in which games that are tied go to penalties to decide a winner. In this system, two games may be sufficient (if a team wins the first two legs).
From then, in the Conference Semi-finals, finals and MLS Cup, ties are decided by a single match.
|Round
|Date(s)
|Wildcard
|Oct 22 - Oct 23
|Round One
|Oct 25 - Nov 10
|Conference Semi-finals
|Nov 23 - Nov 24
|Conference Finals
|Nov 30 - Dec 1
|MLS Cup
|Dec 7
Wildcard Round
|Conference
|Date
|Match
|TV channel
|Eastern
|Oct 22
|Montreal 2-2 Atlanta United (4-5P)
|Apple TV
|Western
|Oct 23
|Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers
|Apple TV
Round One
Eastern Conference
|Team 1
|Agg.
|Team 2
|Leg 1
|Leg 2
|Leg 3
|Inter Miami
|-
|Atlanta United
|Oct 25
|Nov 2
|Nov 9
|Columbus Crew
|-
|New York Red Bulls
|Oct 29
|Nov 3
|Nov 10
|FC Cincinnati
|-
|New York City FC
|Oct 28
|Nov 2
|Nov 9
Western Conference
|Team 1
|Agg.
|Team 2
|Leg 1
|Leg 2
|Leg 3
|Los Angeles FC
|-
|TBC
|Oct 27
|Nov 3
|Nov 8
|LA Galaxy
|-
|Colorado Rapids
|Oct 26
|Nov 1
|Nov 9
|Real Salt Lake
|-
|Minnesota United
|Oct 29
|Nov 2
|Nov 8
|Seattle Sounders
|-
|Houston Dynamo
|Oct 28
|Nov 3
|Nov 10
Conference Semi-finals
Eastern Conference
|Team 1
|Match
|Team 2
|TBC
|Nov 23/24
|TBC
|TBC
|Nov 23/24
|TBC
Western Conference
|Team 1
|Match
|Team 2
|TBC
|Nov 23/24
|TBC
|TBC
|Nov 23/24
|TBC
Conference Finals
|Conference
|Date
|Match
|Eastern
|Nov 30/Dec 1
|TBC
|Western
|Nov 30/Dec 1
|TBC
MLS Cup 2024
|Date
|Match
|Kick-off time
|TV channel
|Dec 7
|Eastern Conference final winner vs Western Conference final winner
|4 pm ET
|Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes, TSN, RDS
The 2024 MLS Cup match will be played on December 7, 2024, with a kick-off time scheduled for 4 pm ET.
The winning teams from the Conference finals will face off against each other live on Apple TV.