'We can't be happy' - Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal must be 'much better' next season to wrestle title from Man City

Mikel Arteta has told Arsenal they cannot rest on their laurels and must be 'much better' if they want to topple Manchester City next season.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners led the Premier League for a number of weeks this season, before falling away to allow City to clinch a third successive crown under Pep Guardiola. Arsenal's second-place finish on 84 points still represents an overachievement from Arteta's side – but the Spanish manager is hungry for bigger and better things.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We wanted to bring the club back to the Champions League. That was the main target,” said Arteta. "We didn’t expect to finish where we are. I think it’s the third best record in the club, with the history of the club, the most wins ever.

“It’s a lot but it’s still not enough to win it. We understand where the level is. If we want to be the real deal, we can’t be happy with what we have, and we have to be next season much better.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal will compete in the Champions League next season for the first time since the 2016/17 campaign under Arsene Wenger. But they remain without a Premier League title since 2004.

WHAT NEXT? The next task for Arteta will be to bolster his squad ahead of what he hopes is another tilt at the title in 2023/24. City will be aiming for an unprecedented fourth Premier League crown in a row and Arsenal will be among the favourites to stop them.