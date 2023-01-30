'It was closing the circle' - Messi explains gesture to wife Antonela after winning World Cup with Argentina

Argentina star Lionel Messi has explained his gesture to his wife following the Albiceleste's World Cup win.

WHAT HAPPENED? After the World Cup final, Messi waved to his family in the stands and mouthed "that's it" in a now famous gesture. It went viral, with the World Cup-winning captain caught in a moment of joy. Messi explained the moment in his first interview since the World Cup on Monday afternoon.

WHAT THEY SAID: Messi explained all in an interview with Argentine radio outlet Urbana Play:

"Why did I say 'that's it' to Antonela? Because it was over, after so much time, so much suffering," Messi said.

"There were times when I suffered a lot with the national team, many disappointments, lost finals... I received a lot of criticism, of all colors.

"And my family suffered much more than me. It was closing the circle: we won the Copa América, the World Cup. That's it. There's nothing left."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi lifted the third World Cup in Argentina's history when his side beat France on penalties. It was the dream end for the GOAT to cap off his final World Cup appearance for the Albiceleste. The forward was also named player of the tournament and took home the Golden Ball.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The Argentina legend may have played in his last World Cup, but he hasn't announced his international retirement yet, suggesting that a Copa America appearance in 2024 might be possible.