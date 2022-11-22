No-one saw that coming! Messi and Argentina 36-game unbeaten streak ended by Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener
WHAT HAPPENED? Argentina and Lionel Messi lost their first game of a World Cup for the first time since 1990 as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia. The two goals in a five minute spell also saw La Albiceleste's 36-game uneaten run, dating back to 2019 where they lost to Brazil in the Copa America.
SAUDI ARABIA JUST BEAT ARGENTINA 2-1 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4JONXWUvhd— GOAL (@goal) November 22, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The result has come as a complete shock to everyone in world football. Not only was Argentina's 36-game unbeaten streak ended, but several other records as well. It was the first time since 1958 against Germany that Argentina have lost a World Cup match after scoring the first goal, and also the first time since 1930 they have lost a World Cup match when leading at half-time.