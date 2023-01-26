'McTominay's agent is a liar' - Newcastle 'would never want' Man Utd midfielder, claims Parker

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has rubbished talk of Scott McTominay joining Newcastle, labelling the player's agent a "liar".

WHAT HAPPENED? The Magpies had been linked with a move for McTominay this January but were reportedly told by United that they had no interest in selling the midfielder. Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has since come out to quash such rumours, which Parker claims were made up by the player's agent.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I have read some stupid rumours about McTominay moving to Newcastle, which I think is a lie. That story was made up by his agent who is a liar," The former United and England full-back has told Portuguese outlet Apostagolos. "Newcastle would never want McTominay. He wouldn't be a reinforcement for their midfield, they need better players. They already have Sean Longstaff who is a bit like McTominay and they don't need more players with that kind of abilities."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Parker's criticisms of the Scotland international extended towards his role as a backup option for midfield stalwart Casemiro at United. The Brazilian was suspended in Sunday's 3-2 defeat at Arsenal, and Parker thinks that Erik ten Hag must look for an adequate backup for their "one good defensive midfielder".

"I would say that Man United needs a backup for Casemiro," he added. "Erik ten Hag cannot rely on Scott McTominay as the cover for Casemiro, he needs stronger competition in the midfield. Also, it is too fragile to only have one good defensive midfielder. If he gets injured Man United will be in major trouble, we saw that against Arsenal."

WHAT NEXT FOR MCTOMINAY? United host Championship side Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday, but it remains to be seen whether McTominay will start, with Casemiro having returned to Ten Hag's lineup for their 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the League Cup semi-finals.