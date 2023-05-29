'We didn’t deserve you' – Mason Mount sends message to Chelsea fans amid transfer interest from Man Utd and Liverpool

Mason Mount has admitted Chelsea's players 'didn't deserve' the support they got from fans this season, in a message to the Stamford Bridge faithful.

Mount in message to Chelsea fans

England star linked with Man Utd and Liverpool

Blues finished poor campaign in 12th

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international has sent a message to Blues supporters, amid major speculation surrounding his future. In a post on Instagram, he reflected on Chelsea's difficult campaign, in which they finished 12th and went through three managers.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mount said: "It’s fair to say it’s been an up and down season, but your support has never dipped. Travelling all around the country, you were with us every step of the way and at times we didn’t deserve you. But now it’s time to have a break and recover… Thank you & enjoy your summer Blues."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mount did not play in Chelsea's final game of the season, the 1-1 draw with Newcastle at Stamford Bridge, and has been linked with a move away. Manchester United and Liverpool are believed to be leading the hunt for the 24-year-old who has just one year remaining on his Chelsea contract, with United identifying him and Harry Kane as two of their top targets.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty/GOAL

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Whether Mount moves on this summer remains to be seen. He's said to be available for a bid of roughly £55 million ($67.9m), given his contract situation at Stamford Bridge.