Mason Greenwood will 'never' play for England again under Gareth Southgate

Mason Greenwood will 'never' play for England again while Gareth Southgate is in charge, a new report states.

Greenwood will not feature for his country again while Southgate remains in charge, according to The Sun.

The report claims that Greenwood - who remains suspended while United conduct an internal investigation after criminal charges brought against him were dropped - has not given up on playing for the Three Lions and previously turned down a potential switch of allegiance to Jamaica.

They further report that a source said: "He is clinging to the hope of playing again at the highest level.

“But Southgate places a great deal of importance on not only a player’s talent, but how the squad gels.”

The 21-year-old was charged with attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour, following an initial arrest in January 2022 and a further arrest for breaching bail conditions.

He was set to stand trial in November 2023, before it was confirmed on February 2 that the Crown Prosecution Service had dropped all charges against him.

Before being suspended indefinitely by United in January last year, Greenwood hadn't played for England since his one and only cap in September 2020, where he was sent home from the squad along with Phil Foden after breaching COVID-19 restrictions and smuggling two women into the team's hotel.

United are currently investigating all possible options regarding Greenwood, including potentially re-integrating him into the squad or cutting ties completely.