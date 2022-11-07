Martinez elbows left Bailey struggling to breathe as Aston Villa winger takes aim at Man Utd defender & match officials

Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey claims a couple of sly elbow digs from Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez left him struggling to breathe.

Jamaican star opened scoring vs Red Devils

Tangled with Argentine defender

Received no support from referee or VAR

WHAT HAPPENED? The Jamaican forward helped the Villans to a notable 3-1 victory over the Red Devils in their latest Premier League outing, with Unai Emery’s return to management in England getting off to the perfect start. Bailey has, however, suggested that the match officials endured an off day at Villa Park, with no action taken by those on the field or in the VAR booth after Argentine centre-half Martinez got overly physical during one coming together.

WHAT THEY SAID: Bailey posted on social media: “Very disappointed in the referees today, I couldn’t breathe for a second after getting elbowed twice in my rib. The linesman went on to say I shouldn’t be saying anything because I was doing just the same thing to Martinez. Sometimes I don’t understand why we got VAR.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Bailey had cause for complaint at the final whistle, he did enjoy a productive afternoon against United and helped Villa on their way to an impressive victory as he broke the deadlock inside seven minutes.

DID YOU KNOW? Aston Villa earned their first Premier League win over Manchester United at Villa Park since August 1995, when they won 3-1 under Brian Little. The Red Devils were unbeaten in 23 away league games at Villa – the longest unbeaten away run a team has had against another in English league history.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAILEY? Villa are due to face United again on Thursday in the third round of the Carabao Cup, before heading into the World Cup break on the back of a Premier League trip to Brighton on Sunday.