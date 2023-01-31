Marquinhos leaves Arsenal for Norwich loan spell as teenage winger seeks much-needed game time

Arsenal youngster Marquinhos has completed a loan move to Norwich, with the teenage winger set to see out the season at Carrow Road.

Brazilian starlet joining promotion bid

Has made six appearances for the Gunners

Hoping to see regular minutes

WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old Brazilian will spend the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign with the Canaries as they seek to secure promotion out of the Championship and back into the Premier League. Marquinhos linked up with Arsenal in the summer of 2022 on a long-term contract after making a switch from Sao Paulo and has taken in six competitive appearances for the Gunners – with his goal account opened on debut in a Europa League clash with FC Zurich.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Marquinhos will take on the No.13 shirt at Norwich and will be reunited in Norfolk with former Sao Paulo team-mate Gabriel Sara, as he seeks to get the regular game time that will aid his ongoing development.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Marquinhos has told Norwich’s official website: "I'm really happy to arrive here in Norwich and very excited to play my first game. I've learnt a lot as part of my adaptation here in England. It's totally different to Brazil. It's more intensive but I'm adapting well in order to help Norwich. I'm also really happy to get to know a new club, a new culture and a new city. The fans can expect that I'll show desire."

Canaries boss David Wagner added: “We’re delighted to have been able to add Marquinhos to our group. He is a young and exciting wide player, who wants to learn and further continue his development. I’d like to thank both Arsenal, for their in trust in allowing the deal to happen, and Stuart [Webber] for getting everything sorted so quickly. We now look forward to welcoming Marquinhos to our first-team group ahead of the remainder of the season.”

WHAT NEXT? Norwich, who sit sixth in the Championship table, could hand Marquinhos an immediate debut when they take in a home date with league leaders Burnley on Saturday.