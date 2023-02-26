Manchester United vs Newcastle United : Lineups and LIVE updates

Who will win the Carabao Cup final?

All eyes will be on Wembley this Sunday afternoon as Manchester United and Newcastle United are set to battle it out to get their hands on the Carabao Cup trophy.

This weekend's showpiece event under the famous Wembley arc provides an opportunity for both to end their respective silverware-less streaks, and win the first trophy of a new era.

Manchester United have so far enjoyed a successful season forcing themselves into the Premier League title conversation, reaching the Carabao Cup final and remaining in contention for both the FA Cup and the Europa League.

But the Dutchman has made it clear that he will only label this season to be a success if they win at least one of the four trophies still available to them, rather than take the credit for progress Man Utd have made under him.

As such, the Red Devils could end a six-year wait for silverware when they meet Newcastle in the final.

The Mancunian giants are riding the crest of a wave, driven by the red-hot form of Marcus Rashford, and ousted La Liga leaders Barcelona in stunning fashion in the midweek, claiming their biggest European scalp since dumping Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League last 16 in dramatic style in 2019.

They look unstoppable, and will be boosted by the return of Casemiro here. However, Newcastle are without a doubt their toughest challenge yet in this competition, and will have talismanic playmaker Bruno Guimaraes back from suspension.

The Magpies have been excellent in Eddie Howe's first full season at the helm, albeit losing some of the positive momentum post World Cup.

They are still the feel good story of the season, and beating the Red Devils to lift their first major trophy since the 1970s would confirm that they're the rising powerhouse many of the big teams have feared they'd become since the Saudi-led takeover.

Both teams will view this as simply the first step in a long road back to the top of English football, but that doesn't make winning the trophy any less meaningful, especially from Newcastle fans perspective who are starved for some silverware.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Newcastle United XI (4-3-3): Karius; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Manchester United vs Newcastle United LIVE updates

Manchester United's upcoming fixtures

Man United are still in the hunt for four trophies ahead of meeting Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final. Ten Hag will aim to bag the inaugural piece of domestic silverware at Wembley to get the monkey off their back, but competing in this many competitions can take a toll out of the squad.

The Red Devils have a hectic March in front of them. First, they host West Ham in the fifth round of FA Cup next midweek before traveling to Anfield to lock horns with historic rivals Liverpool next weekend. They will then make a return to Europa League action with a last 16 tie against Real Betis.