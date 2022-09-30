In association with legendary British designer Sir Paul Smith

Stan Smith's have a legendary place in the trainer world, and now they've been given an iconic Man United twist. Paul Smith has teamed up with adidas and the club to release a one-of-a-kind edition of the Stan Smith silhouette for the Autumn/Winter 2022 season.

Paul Smith x Manchester United x adidas

The trainers maintain their famous tennis-style silhouette, made from premium cloud white leather. United's iconic Red Devil logo features on the heel tab, whilst the team red, white and grey colourway is used to adorn the insole, underside of the tongue and lace-ends.

Paul Smith x Manchester United x adidas

The collaboration celebrates the longstanding relationship between Paul Smith and United, serving as the club's official tailoring partner and preparing sleek outfits for the teams on match days.

Speaking on the collaboration, Sir Paul Smith said: "It was such an honour to put our own spin on such an iconic shoe in collaboration with our longstanding tailoring partner Manchester United. It's a trainer that I wear myself and has truly stood the test of time, earning itself a place in the history books."

Paul Smith x Manchester United x adidas

You'll have to be quick to get your hands on these as they are a limited-edition run. Paul Smith is only manufacturing 1946 pairs worldwide, a date that pays homage to the birth year of Stan Smith and Sir Paul Smith. These minimalist white sleek trainers will undoubtedly be one for the United faithful.

Paul Smith x Manchester United x adidas Stan Smith trainers Price and how to buy

We independently choose all products featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.

The Paul Smith x Manchester United x adidas Stan Smith trainers were launched on 30 September. They are available to buy right now from adidas and the Manchester United club shop.

Paul Smith x Manchester United x adidas

Get them from adidas for £120.00

Get them from the Manchester United club shop for £120.00