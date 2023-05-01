Transfer twist! Manchester United prioritising pursuit of Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani over Napoli's Victor Osimhen in hunt for new striker

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants a new striker in the summer transfer window and have taken a shining to Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United are set to rival Bayern Munich for Kolo Muani in the summer transfer window. The Red Devils are also keen on Napoli's Victor Osimhen but currently favour a move for the Eintracht Frankfurt attacker, according to Sky Sport Germany. Kolo Muani has 13 goals and 12 assists this season in the Bundesliga for Frankfurt, while Osimhen has netted 21 times for Napoli in Serie A.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag has admitted Manchester United need to sign a striker in the summer, with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and loanee Wout Weghorst his only options currently. Tottenham's Harry Kane has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford and appears facing an uncertain future at Spurs, with his current contract set to expire in 2024.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bayern have previously been described as Kolo Muani's "dream" club, although there's no guarantee he will move this summer. Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche has already hinted the forward could stay. "Basically, we have no intention of giving up Randal after only one year with us this summer," he told Sport1. "Another season with us would do him good.”

WHAT NEXT? Marcus Rashford is Manchester United's top scorer this season with 29 goals in all competitions. He will be aiming to add to his tally on Thursday when the Red Devils take on Brighton in the Premier League.