Ambitious move! Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri wanted by Sheffield United on loan

Sheffield United are interested in signing Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri on loan, according to reports.

  • Youngster may go out on loan
  • Uruguayan has struggled for game time
  • Blades mount late recruitment drive

WHAT HAPPENED? The Uruguayan has struggled to win regular playing time since his arrival from Peñarol for £9m ($11.5m). The Telegraph reports that United boss Erik ten Hag is giving careful consideration to whether to send Pellistri on loan to gain valuable first-team experience. The winger previously spent two spells on loan in Spain with Alaves.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Ten Hag decides on the loan option, Sheffield United appear to be the most willing suitors. Blades fans were aghast as a squad that impressively won promotion was stripped of two of their main talents in Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge earlier in the summer. A belated recruitment drive has finally seen the likes of Vinicius Souza, Tom Davies and Gustavo Hamer head to Bramall Lane. Manager Paul Heckingbottom would love to add Pellistri that list.

WHAT NEXT FOR PELLISTRI? The 21-year-old has featured from the bench in both of United's Premier League games this term. Whether he's on the bench when the Reds host Nottingham Forest on Saturday or at Bramall Lane for champions Manchester City's trip to Sheffield on Sunday remains to be seen.

