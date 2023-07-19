WATCH: That meant a lot! Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek celebrates with huge emotional release after firing home volley in Lyon friendly

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek produced an extremely emotional celebration after firing home a fine volley in a friendly against Lyon.

Van de Beek scores a great volley

Emotional celebration

Frustrated by injuries & limited chances

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Ajax midfielder made his return from a long-term injury and marked it with a well-taken strike at Murrayfield in Edinburgh, sweeping a volley beyond the French side's goalkeeper to open the scoring. Van de Beek had not featured since injuring his knee in January and had been a bit-part player before that. The goal clearly meant a lot to him, and there was clearly an emotional release as he celebrated.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 26-year-old has long been on the periphery, playing just 167 league minutes last season in the Premier League. He is yet to accumulate more than 600 minutes in the league season since signing for United three years ago.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils are set to face Arsenal in their next pre-season friendly.