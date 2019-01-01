Manchester United chase Norway midfielder Normann

The struggling Premier League giants could enter the transfer market in January as they bid to turn their season around

are keeping a close eye on Rostov midfielder Mathias Normann as they look to add some more depth to their midfield.

The Old Trafford side have endured a difficult start to the 2019-20 campaign and are keen to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window.

Christian Eriksen and Mario Mandzukic are among their main transfer targets, but United are exploring other options, too.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees the 23-year-old Normann as a relatively cheap alternative to shore up United's midfield, with players such as Fred and Nemanja Matic failing to adequately fill the void left by Ander Herrera's departure to .

Normann has enjoyed an impressive start to the season and won the Russian Premier League Player of the Month in September, while also making his debut for Norway against Malta.

Solskjaer is well aware of the talents of his compatriot having managed Normann at Molde in 2017 and 2018 after they signed him on loan from . Normann eventually left Brighton for Rostov after struggling to get first-team football and has since made a name for himself in the Russian top flight.

The versatile midfielder – who prefers a defensive role - has played in all but one of his team's matches so far this season, contributing a goal and three assists to his side's title push.

and are both monitoring Normann’s situation as well, with Rostov valuing the midfielder at £15-20 million ($18-24m).

Article continues below

United’s interest in Normann is unrelated to their ambition to lure West Ham midfielder Declan Rice to Old Trafford ahead of next season, with Kalidou Koulibaly and Jadon Sancho other names high on the club’s shortlist.

The Red Devils are looking to freshen up their squad after a number of underwhelming campaigns and already brought in the likes of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Dan James ahead of the 2019-20 season.

They currently sit 12th in the Premier League table with nine points from eight games, with awaiting after the international break.