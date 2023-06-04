Man Utd transfer target Randal Kolo Muani reveals "dream" to play in Premier League as Eintracht star appears to distance himself from PSG

Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani has hinted that he would choose a move to Manchester United over joining Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Kolo Muani linked with Man Utd

PSG also after €90m striker

France star wants Premier League move

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international has been named as one of United's top summer targets as they look to sign a new striker. Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have also shown interest in the 24-year-old, but he has suggested his priority is a move to England.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It’s flattering that PSG are interested in you, like all the other big clubs. It’s not just because you come from the Parisian region and grow up there that you should automatically play for PSG," he told Canal Football Club when asked about a possible return to his homeland.

"Honestly, who doesn’t dream of playing in the Premier League? It’s one of the best leagues that exists. You dream about it. These are childhood dreams. But I’m not searching for the perfect club or the best club in the world. I’m really looking for the club that will give me the chance to be able to express myself, to earn game time and most importantly allow me to grow."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are reported to have had talks about signing Kolo Muani as well as Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund. Eintracht Frankfurt's CEO said recently that any club hoping to sign Kolo Muani this summer will have to pay at least €90 million (£77m/$96m).

WHAT NEXT? Kolo Muani will wait for further news on his future as many bids are expected to come in for him. He recorded 15 goals and 11 assists for Eintracht in the Bundesliga as they finished seventh in 2022-23.